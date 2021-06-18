Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary-General for second five-year term

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • Jun 18 2021, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 20:16 ist
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Credit: Reuters Photo

UN General Assembly on Friday appointed Antonio Guterres as the UN Secretary-General for a second term beginning January 1, 2022, days after the powerful Security Council had unanimously recommended his name to the 193-member body for re-election.

President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir announced that Guterres “has been appointed by acclamation Secretary-General of the United Nations for the second term of office beginning on January 1, 2022, and ending on December 31, 2026.”

Bozkir then administered the oath of office to 72-year-old Guterres at the podium of the UN General Assembly hall.

On June 8, the 15-nation Council had held a closed meeting where it adopted by acclamation the resolution that recommended Guterres’ name to the General Assembly for a second five-year term as Secretary-General from January 1, 2022-December 31, 2026.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Antonio Guterres
United Nations

What's Brewing

'Jagame Thandhiram' movie review: Makes a fair impact

'Jagame Thandhiram' movie review: Makes a fair impact

The Covid-19 pandemic unravelled - in 84 million Tweets

The Covid-19 pandemic unravelled - in 84 million Tweets

Vidya's 'Sherni' makes a decent impact

Vidya's 'Sherni' makes a decent impact

Rohingya refugees take up photography to document life

Rohingya refugees take up photography to document life

 