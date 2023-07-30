Any attack on French interests in Niger will spur swift response: French presidency

Any attack on French nationals or interests in Niger will provoke a strong immediate reaction from France, the French government said on Sunday, as pro-junta protests took place outside the French Embassy in Niamey following last week's military coup.
"The President (Emmanuel Macron) will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests," Macron's office said in a statement, specifying that it would respond to attacks against French diplomats, armed forces or businesses.
Also Read | West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention
Macron has spoken with ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and former president of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou in the last few hours, the statement said, adding that both of them condemned the coup and called for calm.
France announced on Saturday it was cutting all development aid to Niger and called for the return of Bazoum. Niger has been a security partner of former colonial power France, and the United States, which have used it as a base to fight an Islamist insurgency in West and Central Africa's wider Sahel region.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse
Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle
BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10
J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy
Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures
ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair
Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist