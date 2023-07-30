Swift response if interests in Niger attacked: France

Any attack on French interests in Niger will spur swift response: French presidency

Emmanuel Macron has spoken with Niger's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and former president Mahamadou Issoufou in the last few hours, his office said.

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jul 30 2023, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 19:45 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters Photo

Any attack on French nationals or interests in Niger will provoke a strong immediate reaction from France, the French government said on Sunday, as pro-junta protests took place outside the French Embassy in Niamey following last week's military coup.

"The President (Emmanuel Macron) will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests," Macron's office said in a statement, specifying that it would respond to attacks against French diplomats, armed forces or businesses.

Also Read | West African leaders meet over Niger coup, junta warns against intervention

Macron has spoken with ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and former president of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou in the last few hours, the statement said, adding that both of them condemned the coup and called for calm.

France announced on Saturday it was cutting all development aid to Niger and called for the return of Bazoum. Niger has been a security partner of former colonial power France, and the United States, which have used it as a base to fight an Islamist insurgency in West and Central Africa's wider Sahel region.

