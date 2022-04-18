At least 6 killed, 8 injured in Russian strikes in Lviv

Russian strikes on the western Ukraine city of Lviv on Monday left at least six people dead and eight more injured, the regional governor said, in a rare fatal attack on the city near the border with Poland.
"At the moment we are able to confirm that six are dead and eight injured. A child was among the victims," the Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said on social media.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube