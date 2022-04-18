At least 6 killed, 8 injured in Russian strikes in Lviv

At least 6 killed, 8 injured in Russian strikes in Lviv

AFP
AFP, Lviv,
  • Apr 18 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 14:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AP Photo

Russian strikes on the western Ukraine city of Lviv on Monday left at least six people dead and eight more injured, the regional governor said, in a rare fatal attack on the city near the border with Poland.

"At the moment we are able to confirm that six are dead and eight injured. A child was among the victims," the Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytsky said on social media.

