Militia attack kills at least 60 in eastern Congo

At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern Congo

Reuters
Reuters, Beni,
  • Feb 02 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 16:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 60 people were killed in a militia attack on Wednesday morning at the Savo displaced persons' in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province, the head of a local humanitarian group and a witness told Reuters

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Congo
militia

What's Brewing

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

 