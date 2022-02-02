At least 60 people killed in militia attack in eastern Congo

At least 60 people were killed in a militia attack on Wednesday morning at the Savo displaced persons' in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province, the head of a local humanitarian group and a witness told Reuters.
