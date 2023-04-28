Attack on Burkina Faso military post, 33 soldiers dead

Attack on east Burkina Faso military post leaves 33 soldiers dead, 12 wounded

The attack has been disclosed by the interim government said in a statement

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 28 2023, 02:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 02:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 33 soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in an attack on a military post in eastern Burkina Faso on Thursday, the interim government said in a statement. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Burkina Faso
Africa
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

 