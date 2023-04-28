Attack on east Burkina Faso military post leaves 33 soldiers dead, 12 wounded

At least 33 soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in an attack on a military post in eastern Burkina Faso on Thursday, the interim government said in a statement.
