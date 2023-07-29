Australia set to manufacture, export missiles to US

Australia set to manufacture, export missiles to US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Queensland state for the AUSMIN talks with their Australian counterparts.

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Jul 29 2023, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 09:10 ist
Tritium CEO Jane Hunter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy are seen during a tour of Tritium as part of AUSMIN talks in Brisbane, July 28, 2023. Credit: AAP Image/Darren England via Reuters Photo

Australia is set to manufacture missiles for US military forces under a joint plan between the close allies, the Sydney Morning Herald reported late on Friday.

Under the plan, set to be announced as part of the annual Australia-US Ministerial (AUSMIN) dialogue, Australia will develop a local missile manufacturing industry within two years, the report said.

Australia's Defence Department did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the report.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are in Queensland state for the AUSMIN talks with their Australian counterparts.

Also Read: North Korea's Kim vows to develop cooperation with China to 'new high'

Progress on a deal for the US to sell nuclear powered submarines to Australia, regional security and clean energy are the focus of this year's dialogue.

It is the first time Australia has hosted the high-level meeting since 2019 due to the Covid-19 disruption.

Following the two-day talks that end on Saturday, Defence Minister Richard Marles and Austin are set to travel to north Queensland where Australian and US military are taking part in the 'Talisman Sabre' war games, along with 11 other nations.

The talks were overshadowed after an Australian Defence Force (ADF) helicopter participating in Talisman Sabre crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland late on Friday, with at least four people onboard feared dead.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday morning that the delegates met "with heavy hearts" in the wake of the crash.

"It is this stark reminder of the risk that the men and women who serve us take," she said at the talks. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United States
US news
Australia
Antony Blinken
Queensland

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon: 'Kartavya' limited to campaigns

DH Toon: 'Kartavya' limited to campaigns

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Mirza Ismail's 'third places'

Clean up pollution control board

Clean up pollution control board

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months

Telling time or retelling it?

Telling time or retelling it?

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 