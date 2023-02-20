Biden, in Kyiv, pledges $500 million in new military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine: Biden pledges $500 million inmilitary aid

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 20 2023, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 16:41 ist
US President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden said during an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday that Washington would provide Kyiv with a new military aid package worth $500 million.

Biden said the package would be announced on Tuesday and that Washington would also provide more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in Ukraine's possession.

Also Read: Biden makes unannounced trip to Ukraine ahead of war's anniversary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram that Biden's visit was an "extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians" and posted a photo of the two leaders shaking hands. 

