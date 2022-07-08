Biden slams US Supreme Court as 'out of control'

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 08 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 22:49 ist

US President Joe Biden on Friday branded the conservative-majority Supreme Court as "out of control" after its landmark ruling last month that overturned the nationwide right to abortion, in force since 1973.

"We cannot allow an out-of-control Supreme Court working in conjunction with extremist elements of the Republican Party to take away freedoms and our personal autonomy," he said.

"The choice we face as a nation is between the mainstream and the extreme."

