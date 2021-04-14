Biden to accompany first lady for undisclosed medical procedure

US President Joe Biden will accompany First Lady Jill Biden Wednesday as she undergoes a medical procedure at an outpatient facility, the White House said.
It did not say what kind of procedure the first lady will undergo, but the statement said it is a "common" one.
The White House said that after this procedure the Bidens will return to the White House "to resume their normal schedule."
Jill Biden is 69.
Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port
In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021
J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny
Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme
The fight over offensive terms in computing
How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan
The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science
How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean