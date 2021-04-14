Biden to accompany first lady for medical procedure

Biden to accompany first lady for undisclosed medical procedure

The White House said that after this procedure the Bidens will return to the White House 'to resume their normal schedule'

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 14 2021, 08:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 08:30 ist
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

US President Joe Biden will accompany First Lady Jill Biden Wednesday as she undergoes a medical procedure at an outpatient facility, the White House said.

It did not say what kind of procedure the first lady will undergo, but the statement said it is a "common" one.

The White House said that after this procedure the Bidens will return to the White House "to resume their normal schedule."

Jill Biden is 69.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
White House

What's Brewing

Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port

Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port

In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021

In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021

J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny

J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny

Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme

Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme

The fight over offensive terms in computing

The fight over offensive terms in computing

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

 