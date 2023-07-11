Biden to meet Zelenskyy for one-on-one meeting on July 12

US President Joe Biden will meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday in Lithuania, where NATO leaders were gathering for a summit, according to a US official.
NATO members on Monday sought to overcome divisions over how to put Ukraine on a path to membership on the eve of Tuesday's start to the summit.
