Biden to meet Zelenskyy for one-on-one meeting on July 12

NATO members on Monday sought to overcome divisions over how to put Ukraine on a path to membership on the eve of Tuesday's start to the summit.

  • Jul 11 2023, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 10:30 ist
File photo of Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden will meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday in Lithuania, where NATO leaders were gathering for a summit, according to a US official.

