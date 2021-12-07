Biden to warn Putin of economic consequences of Ukraine invasion, says official

Biden to warn Putin of consequences of Ukraine invasion

Biden and Putin are to hold a secure video call on Tuesday as the United States tries to head off Russia from launching military action against Ukraine

US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe economic consequences should Russia go ahead with a threatened invasion of Ukraine, a senior US administration official said on Monday.

Biden and Putin are to hold a secure video call on Tuesday as the United States tries to head off Russia from launching military action against Ukraine after Moscow massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border.

The official, briefing reporters ahead of the call, said the United States has been working with European allies about a strong response should an invasion go forward. He said the United States and Europe would impose severe economic pain.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned a call on Monday with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Biden planned to talk to him in the days after the call, the official said.

