'Biden wants federal govt to buy American products'

Biden wants federal govt to buy more American products: official

Biden is expected to sign this order to strengthen manufacturing in the country and build jobs

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 25 2021, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 16:47 ist
President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Monday calling on federal agencies to buy more US products in order to boost domestic production and save jobs, a White House economic adviser said.

The executive order is intended to "increase investments in manufacturing industries and workers in order to Build Back Better," a Biden administration official told reporters, adding the goal is also to urge federal agencies to eliminate loopholes used by companies that often manufacture only a small portion of the products offered to the government in the US.

