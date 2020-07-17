Brazil reports more than 2 million covid-19 cases

Brazil reports more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

Reuters
Reuters, Rio De Janeiro,
  • Jul 17 2020, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 10:11 ist
A woman wearing a protective mask and a face shield talks on the phone as people walk at a popular shopping street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo

Brazil on Thursday passed the 2 million mark for confirmed coronavirus cases, a grim milestone in the country with the worst outbreak after the United States.

Deaths rose to 76,688, the health ministry said, while confirmed cases rose to 2,012,151.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Brazil
Coronavirus
COVID-19
US

What's Brewing

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak

 