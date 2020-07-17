Brazil reports more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases

Brazil on Thursday passed the 2 million mark for confirmed coronavirus cases, a grim milestone in the country with the worst outbreak after the United States.
Deaths rose to 76,688, the health ministry said, while confirmed cases rose to 2,012,151.
Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry
World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine
Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?
Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge
DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis
Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak