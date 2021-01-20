UK hopes Biden will commit to net-zero target by 2050

Britain hopes Biden will commit to net-zero target by 2050

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 20 2021, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 18:44 ist

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Joe Biden, who will be inaugurated as US President on Wednesday, would join Britain in its commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050.

"When it comes to global leadership on the world stage, this country is embarking on a quite phenomenal year," Johnson told parliament referring to Britain hosting the G7 and COP26 meetings.

He was responding to criticism by the former prime minister, Theresa May, who said some of Johnson's government's actions had lowered Britain's credibility in the eyes of the world.

"We hope that President Biden will join us (in setting a target to reach net-zero by 2050) and of course we will work with President Biden to secure the Transatlantic alliance and NATO," Johnson said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
Joe Biden
NATO

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

NASA ends efforts to deploy Mars InSight's 'mole'

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

Tours of over 100 UK musicians in danger after Brexit

Tours of over 100 UK musicians in danger after Brexit

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

In Pics | How US is gearing up for Biden's inauguration

 