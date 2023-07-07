China hopes US will take actions for healthy trade ties

China hopes US will take 'concrete actions' for healthy trade relations

The nature of China-US economic and trade relations is mutual benefits and win-win results, and there is no winner of the trade war, the minister said.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 07 2023, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 10:13 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

China hopes the US would take "concrete actions" to create a favourable environment for the healthy development of bilateral economic and trade ties, Chinese finance ministry said in a statement on Friday on US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to China.

The nature of China-US economic and trade relations is mutual benefits and win-win results, and there is no winner of the trade war and "decoupling", the ministry said in a statement. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
United States
Janet Yellen
US-China trade deal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

 