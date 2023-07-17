China complains to US over Taiwan vice prez's stopover

China lodges complaint with US over Taiwan vice president's planned stopover

China considers Taiwan as a part of its territory.

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jul 17 2023, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 19:18 ist
Taiwan Vice President William Lai. Credit: Twitter/@ChingteLai

China said on Monday it had lodged "solemn representations" with the United States over Taiwan Vice President William Lai's planned stopover in the US next month.

Also Read | US, China aim to revive climate talks as planet reels under extreme weather

"China is opposed to any form of connivance and support of Taiwan independence separatist forces," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference.

China
Taiwan
World news
US news
United States

