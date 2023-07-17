China lodges complaint with US over Taiwan vice president's planned stopover

China said on Monday it had lodged "solemn representations" with the United States over Taiwan Vice President William Lai's planned stopover in the US next month.
"China is opposed to any form of connivance and support of Taiwan independence separatist forces," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference.
