China subtly takes a dig at India as Pakistan kept out of UNSC session on Afghanistan

China on Monday protested after Pakistan was not allowed to participate in a discussion during a special session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Afghanistan.

India, currently a non-permanent member of the UNSC, chaired the session, as it holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month.

China’s deputy envoy to the UN, Geng Shuang, said that it was regrettable that the request of some regional countries and neighbours of Afghanistan to participate in the special Security Council session had not been granted.

Pakistan is not a member of the Security Council at present.

Islamabad’s envoy to the UN, Munir Akram, later said in a press-conference at the international organisation’s headquarters in New York that India’s obstructionist actions not to allow Pakistan to participate in the Security Council session spoke volumes of New Delhi’s intention for Afghanistan and the region.