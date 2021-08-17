China protests Pakistan's exclusion from UNSC session

China subtly takes a dig at India as Pakistan kept out of UNSC session on Afghanistan

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2021, 03:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 03:40 ist
The United Nations Security Council meets regarding the situation in Afghanistan in at the United Nations in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo

China on Monday protested after Pakistan was not allowed to participate in a discussion during a special session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Afghanistan.

India, currently a non-permanent member of the UNSC, chaired the session, as it holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month.

Also Read | India says it may accept 'inclusive' Afghan govt, warns Taliban against using territory for terror

China’s deputy envoy to the UN, Geng Shuang, said that it was regrettable that the request of some regional countries and neighbours of Afghanistan to participate in the special Security Council session had not been granted.

Pakistan is not a member of the Security Council at present.

Islamabad’s envoy to the UN, Munir Akram, later said in a press-conference at the international organisation’s headquarters in New York that India’s obstructionist actions not to allow Pakistan to participate in the Security Council session spoke volumes of New Delhi’s intention for Afghanistan and the region.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
India
United Nations
UNSC
Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

 