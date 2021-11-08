Chinese astronauts complete space walk

Chinese astronauts complete space walk outside future space station

Shenzhou-13 is the second of four crewed missions needed to complete China's space station by the end of 2022

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Nov 08 2021, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 14:57 ist
Astronauts Zhai Zhigang (C), Wang Yaping (R) and Ye Guangfu, the second crew for China's new space station. Credit: AFP Photo

Two Chinese astronauts completed a space walk on Monday outside the core module of a future space station, with 41-year-old Wang Yaping becoming the first Chinese woman to perform the manoeuvre, state media reported.

Zhai Zhigang, 55, mission commander of Shenzhou-13, opened the hatch of the core cabin Tianhe at 18:51 p.m. (1051 GMT) on Sunday, and was joined by Wang for a space walk that lasted 6-1/2 hours.

Read more: First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

The duo returned to the module at 1:16 am. (1716 GMT Sunday) on Monday, CCTV said. A third astronaut, Ye Guangfu, assisted the pair from inside the core module.

Crewed space exploration would be incomplete without the participation of women, Yang Yuguang, vice chair of the Space Transportation Committee for the International Astronautical Federation, told state-controlled Global Times.

Shenzhou-13 is the second of four crewed missions needed to complete China's space station by the end of 2022.

During the first such mission that ended in September, three other astronauts stayed on Tianhe for 90 days.

The current mission, launched on October 16, will last for six months. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
Space mission
space station
Astronauts
World news

What's Brewing

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

Google Doodle celebrates biologist Ranadive's birthday

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

First Chinese woman walks in space, scripts history

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

DH Toon | Do something before China takes advantage!

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Six reasons to buy your dream home this festive season

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Suicide bombers remain central to Taliban strategy

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

Why are cancer cases rising in India?

 