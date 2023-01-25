Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home

Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home

Pence told the Associated Press in August that he did not take any classified information with him when he left office

AP
AP, New York,
  • Jan 25 2023, 03:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 03:57 ist
Former US Vice President Mike Pence Credit: AFP File Photo

Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.

“The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration," Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week.

He said that “Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence” and that he "understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry".

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on Tuesday, and a lawyer for Pence did not immediately respond to an email seeking further elaboration.

Pence told the Associated Press in August that he did not take any classified information with him when he left office.

Asked directly if he had retained any classified information upon leaving office, he said, “No, not to my knowledge.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mike Pence
United States
US news

What's Brewing

'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight

'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

 