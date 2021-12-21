Colombia detects three cases of Omicron variant

Colombia detects three cases of Omicron variant

The cases were found in people living in the coastal cities of Cartagena and Santa Marta

Reuters
Reuters, Bogota,
  • Dec 21 2021, 06:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 06:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Colombia's national health institute has identified three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country, the health ministry said on Monday.

The cases were found in people living in the coastal cities of Cartagena and Santa Marta.

Two of the people had visited the United States and one had visited Spain, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said in a statement. Two are Colombian and one is from the United States.

"This is in line with what we have been announcing for several weeks in terms of the imminent arrival of the variant to Colombia, which is now circulating in more than 80 countries," Ruiz said. "As it stands we have not identified any community transmission."

Read | Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated, says WHO

Those who were in contact with the three people are being traced, the statement added.

The government is urging Colombians to finish their vaccinations ahead of the Christmas season.

Some 27.2 million people are fully vaccinated, while another 32.6 million have had a first dose.

The Andean country has a population of about 50 million and is also vaccinating Venezuelan migrants regardless of their migratory status. That population is estimated at at least 1.8 million people.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Colombia
Omicron
World news

What's Brewing

Starting a second career

Starting a second career

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

 