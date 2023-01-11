Colombia VP says explosive found near home

Colombia VP Francia Marquez says explosive found near her home

'Members of my security team found an artifact with more than 7 kilos of explosive material on the road to my family residence,' she said on Twitter

Reuters
Reuters, Bogota,
  • Jan 11 2023, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 00:48 ist
Colombia's Vice President Marquez. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez, the first Black woman to hold that post in her country, said on Tuesday her security team had found an explosive near her family home.

Marquez, an environmental activist who rose to prominence for her opposition to gold mining in her home province, took office with President Gustavo Petro last year on promises of social change and an end to Colombia's conflict.

"Members of my security team found an artifact with more than 7 kilos of explosive material on the road to my family residence in the area of Yolombo in Suarez, Cauca," Marquez said on Twitter, adding the device was destroyed in a controlled explosion. The vice president's Twitter post included images of what appeared to be an improvised explosive device and a police report about the incident.

"The attached report shows that it was a new attempt of attacking my life. Regardless, we won't stop working every day, day after day, until we reach total peace," she added.

Violence against politicians and activists - especially leftists like Marquez - is not uncommon in Colombia, which has been embroiled in nearly six decades of conflict between the government, rebel groups and crime gangs founded by former right-wing paramilitaries.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Colombia
vice president
World news
Bomb Attack

What's Brewing

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

 