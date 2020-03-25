COVID-19 death toll in UK jumps by 87 to 422

Coronavirus death toll in UK jumps by 87 to 422

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 25 2020, 02:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 02:06 ist
The number of confirmed cases rose to 8,077 on Tuesday from 6,650 on Monday.  (Credit: AFP Photo)

A further 87 people have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 422, the government said on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 8,077 on Tuesday from 6,650 on Monday. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United Kingdom
Comments (+)

