Covid-19: UAE bans entry from Indonesia, Afghanistan

The UAE will ban entry for travellers coming from Indonesia and Afghanistan as of July 11, except for transit flights heading to both countries, the official news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The decision, linked to coronavirus concerns, also includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in these countries 14 days prior to coming to the UAE.

The UAE will also prevent its citizens from travelling to Indonesia and Afghanistan, with the exception of diplomatic missions, emergency medical treatment cases, official delegations and previously authorised economic and scientific delegations, said the news agency citing the General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.