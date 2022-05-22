Covid may be factor in lack of North Korea response to US outreach: Official

Covid-19 restrictions may be playing a role in North Korea's lack of response to offers of diplomatic talks, a senior US administration official said on Sunday, a day after President Joe Biden said he had offered vaccines to Pyongyang.
Biden is in South Korea before heading to Japan later on Sunday as part of his first trip through Asia as president.
