Covid may be behind no N Korea response to US: Official

Covid may be factor in lack of North Korea response to US outreach: Official

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • May 22 2022, 06:36 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 06:36 ist
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: AFP Photo

Covid-19 restrictions may be playing a role in North Korea's lack of response to offers of diplomatic talks, a senior US administration official said on Sunday, a day after President Joe Biden said he had offered vaccines to Pyongyang.

Biden is in South Korea before heading to Japan later on Sunday as part of his first trip through Asia as president.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
World Politics
North Korea
United States

What's Brewing

Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train

Mechanics, hairdressers... Ukraine recruits train

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

Youngest athlete stands the tallest

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

J&K mishap: Families cling to hope as search continues

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Modern Workwear: The rules of 9-to-5 dressing

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Hidden treasures: Mumbai's ancient caves

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

Cannes 2022: Deepika slays the red carpet in her dress

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

A paw-some day trip: dogs ride Japan bullet train

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

Explore Japanese craft malts on World Whisky Day

 