Trump ex-campaign head in hospital after suicide threat

Donald Trump's ex-campaign head hospitalised after suicide threat

AFP
AFP, Miami,
  • Sep 28 2020, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 12:42 ist
Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale. Credit: Reuters Photo

Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was taken to a Florida hospital after his wife told officers he threatened to commit suicide, media reports said.

Parscale, an imposing and outspoken figure, was replaced as campaign manager in July -- just four months ahead of November's presidential election -- when Donald Trump was sinking in the polls.

Officers were called to a home "in reference to an armed male attempting suicide," Fort Lauderdale police officer DeAnna Greenlaw told CNN on Sunday.

The man was later identified as Parscale by officers, who said his wife had made the call.

Parscale's wife said her husband was "armed and had access to multiple firearms inside the residence and was threatening to harm himself," Greenlaw told CNN in a statement.

He quickly surrendered to officers under a Florida law that allows the temporary detention of someone impaired by mental illness.

Parscale was demoted shortly after a Trump campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that was widely panned for its poor attendance and a rambling speech by the president.

He remained a senior member of the campaign team.

"Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told the South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper.

"The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they've done to this man and his family."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

With pasta, wine, Amazon conquered Italy amid Covid-19

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

This QR code lets you trace where your banana came from

 