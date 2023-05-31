Drone crashes into southern Russian oil refinery

Drone crashes into southern Russian oil refinery

Russian officials have previously reported drone strikes on the Ilsky refinery, which is located across the Azov Sea from Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • May 31 2023, 14:07 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 14:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone crashed into the Ilsky oil refinery in southern Russia's Krasnodar region on Wednesday, causing no casualties or damage to infrastructure, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing local officials.

Russian officials have previously reported drone strikes on the Ilsky refinery, which is located across the Azov Sea from Ukraine. On Tuesday, Russia blamed Ukraine for a wave of attempted drone strikes on Moscow.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related videos

What's Brewing

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

 