Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes central Peru

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the central Peru region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
