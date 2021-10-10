Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes central Peru

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes central Peru

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 10 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 18:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck the central Peru region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Earthquake
Peru
World news

What's Brewing

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

 