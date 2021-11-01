Earthquake with preliminary magnitude 5.2 shakes Tokyo

Earthquake with preliminary magnitude 5.2 shakes Tokyo region, no tsunami threat

The epicentre of the quake was in the Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Nov 01 2021, 09:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 09:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.2 shook buildings in Japan's capital Tokyo on Monday, but there was no tsunami threat caused by the tremor, public broadcaster NHK said.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo, it said, and there were no immediate reports of serious damage.

Earthquake
Tokyo
Japan
World news

