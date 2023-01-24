Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial

Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial

The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on August 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders

AP
AP, San Francisco,
  • Jan 24 2023, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 01:35 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Elon Musk returned to federal court on Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet.

The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening.

The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on August 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned wasn't going to happen.

Elon Musk
Tesla
World news

