Macron visits Berlin on 1st intl' trip post re-election

Emmanuel Macron visits Berlin on first foreign trip after re-election

During his first overseas trip since re-election, Macron stressed the importance of friendship between the two countries

IANS
IANS, Berlin,
  • May 10 2022, 07:38 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 07:39 ist
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron address a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin. Credit: AFP Photo

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has held talks with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, vowing to provide further financial and military support for Ukraine.

Scholz highlighted the need to act together as part of Europe, vowing measures necessary to prevent the war from spreading to other countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

During his first overseas trip since re-election, Macron stressed the importance of friendship between the two countries.

Macron called for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and noted that important decisions would be made at the European level in terms of sanctions against Russia in the coming days.

