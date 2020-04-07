England's coronavirus death toll rises 758 to 5,655

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 07 2020, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 18:53 ist
A man is seen wearing a protective face mask from a taxi window in Camberwell, as the spread of COVID-19 continues, London. Reuters

England's hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose 758 to 5,655, the health service said.

The health service said 29 of the 758 dead had no known underlying health condition and were aged between 23 and 99 years old.

