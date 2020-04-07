England's coronavirus death toll rises 758 to 5,655

England's hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose 758 to 5,655, the health service said.
The health service said 29 of the 758 dead had no known underlying health condition and were aged between 23 and 99 years old.
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15