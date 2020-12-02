Ethiopia and UN reach agreement for Tigray aid access

Ethiopia and UN reach agreement for Tigray aid access

Ann Encontre, head of the UN refugee agency in Ethiopia, told Reuters the agreement had been signed

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 02 2020, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 17:14 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Ethiopia and the United Nations reached an agreement on Wednesday to allow aid into government-controlled areas of Tigray region, where federal troops have declared their military operation against local forces over, two UN officials said.

Ann Encontre, head of the UN refugee agency in Ethiopia, told Reuters the agreement had been signed. A UN source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the global body and the government had established a logistics group to ensure access.

The government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the agreement. Tens of thousands of people are dependent on food aid and uprooted from their homes in Tigray.

UN
Ethiopia

