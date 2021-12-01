EU to roll out Pfizer/BioNTech Covid shot for children aged 5-11 from December 13

EU to launch Pfizer jab for kids aged 5-11 from Dec 13

Reuters
Reuters, Frankfurt,
  • Dec 01 2021, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 16:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The European Union-wide rollout of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine version for five- to 11-year-old children will begin December 13, one week earlier than previously planned, Germany's health ministry said on Wednesday.

Germany is due to receive 2.4 million doses for use as a two-dose regimen, the ministry said, adding it has commitment on the new date from the manufacturer.

"Given the current pandemic situation, this is good news for parents and children. Many are awaiting this eagerly," acting health minister Jens Spahn said in the statement.

