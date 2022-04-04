EU mulls new Russia sanctions after Ukraine atrocities

EU urgently discussing new Russia sanctions after Ukraine 'atrocities'

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Apr 04 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 14:54 ist

The EU said Monday it is urgently discussing a new round of sanctions on Russia as it condemned "atrocities" reported in Ukrainian towns that have been occupied by Moscow's troops.

The European Union "will advance, as a matter of urgency, work on further sanctions against Russia," foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the bloc.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

European Union
Russia
Ukraine
World news
Sanctions

What's Brewing

Grammys 2022: Key moments from the star-studded night

Grammys 2022: Key moments from the star-studded night

NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket

NASA stops launch rehearsal for its giant Moon rocket

Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'

Grammys: Lata Mangeshkar excluded from 'In Memoriam'

Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Imran Khan denotified as Pakistan PM — What next?

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

 