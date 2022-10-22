EU chiefs congratulate Meloni on becoming Italy PM

European Union chiefs congratulate Meloni on becoming Italy PM

Meloni's coalition wants to renegotiate Italy's portion of an EU post-Covid recovery fund

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Oct 22 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 16:18 ist
Meloni, the 45-year-old leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, was named Italian prime minister on Friday. Credit: AFP Photo

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday congratulated far-right leader Giorgia Meloni on becoming Italian prime minister and said she looked forward to "constructive cooperation" with her government.

"Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni on her appointment as Italian Prime Minister, the first woman to hold the post," von der Leyen tweeted.

"I count on and look forward to constructive cooperation with the new government on the challenges we face together."

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, also welcomed Meloni as Italy's new premier, and tweeted: "Let's work together for the benefit of Italy and the EU."

The congratulations were echoed by the speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who tweeted in Italian that "Europe needs Italy".

Meloni, the 45-year-old leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, was named Italian prime minister on Friday, taking the helm of the EU's third-biggest economy.

She named a former European Parliament speaker, Antonio Tajani, as her foreign minister.

Meloni's coalition wants to renegotiate Italy's portion of an EU post-Covid recovery fund, arguing that the current energy crisis should be taken into account for their disbursement.

But the funds are tied to a series of reforms and analysts say Meloni has limited room for manoeuvre on that issue.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

European Union
Italy
Giorgia Meloni
World news

What's Brewing

Pak dropped off FATF grey list: What does it mean?

Pak dropped off FATF grey list: What does it mean?

Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI 2022's Panorama

Kannada film 'Hadinelentu' to open IFFI 2022's Panorama

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

 