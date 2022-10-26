Famous French painter Pierre Soulages dies at 102

Famous French painter Pierre Soulages dies at 102

Born in 1919, Soulages died on Tuesday evening in a hospital in Nimes

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Oct 26 2022, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 21:04 ist

Pierre Soulages, the French painter who came to fame with his works reflecting on the shades and forms of black, has died at age 102, the museum dedicated to the artist in his hometown of Rodez, southwestern France, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Born in 1919, Soulages died on Tuesday evening in a hospital in Nimes, Benoît Decron, the head of the Soulages museum said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
France
painter

What's Brewing

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

Why Putin didn't congratulate Sunak on becoming UK PM

Why Putin didn't congratulate Sunak on becoming UK PM

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

 