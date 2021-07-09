'Fully vaccinated Americans don't need booster jab now'

FDA, CDC say fully vaccinated Americans don't need booster shot at this time

They said that preparations have been made if booster doses were deemed necessary

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 09 2021, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 08:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

US regulators said on Thursday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster Covid-19 shot at this time.

"We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed", the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a joint statement late on Thursday.

Pfizer Inc's top scientist said earlier the drugmaker plans to ask US regulators to authorize a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine within the next month.

