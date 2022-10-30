Reporter crushed under ex-Pak PM's vehicle during march

Female journalist crushed to death by Imran Khan's container during long march: Reports

The deceased was identified as 'Channel 5' reporter Sadaf Naeem

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Oct 30 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 22:59 ist
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C, on truck) along with his party leaders take part in an anti-government march towards Islamabad city, demanding early elections. Credit: AFP Photo

A female journalist attending former prime minister Imran Khan’s long march died on Sunday after being crushed under his container, according to Pakistan's media reports.

The deceased was identified as Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem.

After the tragic incident, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman called off activities for the day.

"We are ending today's march due to an accident. We have decided to stop here,” Khan said.

Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that he would pray for the departed soul.

The long march would start from Kamoke on its fourth day on Monday. Earlier, it was planned to reach Gujranwala by the end of its third day.

Geo News reported that Sadaf was hit by the container carrying Khan but it was not confirmed.

She was trying to interview Khan for her TV channel, Dunya TV reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting to the death of the journalist, said that he was deeply saddened by the death of the reporter.

He further wrote in his tweet that Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking reporter, adding that he prays for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the family.

Information Minister Maryyium Aurangzeb expressed shock over Sadaf's death and questioned how the reporter was run over by the container-carrying truck used by Khan.

"I personally know her. She was a hard-working journalist and was killed while trying to interview Imran Khan which is shocking,” she said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
World news
Imran Khan

What's Brewing

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

Many positives in tiger conservation but long way to go

Many positives in tiger conservation but long way to go

Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?

Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?

The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans

The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans

 