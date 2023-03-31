Finland will formally join NATO in coming days, confirms alliance chief Stoltenberg

Finland will join NATO within days following Turkey's decision to ratify its accession to the Western defence alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.
"All 30 NATO allies have now ratified the accession protocol," Stoltenberg said.
"Finland will formally join our alliance in the coming days."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN
India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases
Beijing kids with autism get help from horses
Concert features Holocaust era women composers
Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account
Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year