Finland will formally join NATO in coming days, confirms alliance chief Stoltenberg

Finland will formally join NATO in coming days

'All 30 NATO allies have now ratified the accession protocol,' the NATO chief said

Reuters
Reuters, Amsterdam,
  • Mar 31 2023, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 14:55 ist
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Finland will join NATO within days following Turkey's decision to ratify its accession to the Western defence alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"All 30 NATO allies have now ratified the accession protocol," Stoltenberg said.

"Finland will formally join our alliance in the coming days."

