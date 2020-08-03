Flash floods kill two in Thailand, storm heads for Myanmar

Flash floods kill 2 in Thailand, storm heads to Myanmar

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Aug 03 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 18:48 ist
Soldiers evacuate villagers affected by heavy rain at Muang district in Loei province, Thailand. Credit: Reuters Photo

Flash floods killed at least two people and swept through hundreds of houses in northern Thailand, authorities said after tropical storm Sinlaku dumped heavy rains on 18 provinces over the weekend.

Muddy, waist-high waters poured into homes in rural areas on Sunday. Soldiers used small boats to rescue villagers and handed out aid packs in Loei, the worst-hit province.

By Monday morning, residents in rubber boots were out clearing debris from the storm that uprooted trees, pulled down electricity poles and tore sheet roofs from some buildings.

"The flood came very fast, my family couldn't grab anything," said Rattiya Panich as she cleaned her house. Two people died, according to the interior ministry.

Sinlaku also hit Laos and Vietnam, where it killed another two people on Sunday in the provinces of Hoa Binh and Quang Ninh, Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.

Authorities there warned that heavy rains might cause landslides and flash flooding in Vietnam's northern mountainous provinces.

Some parts will see up to 400 mm of rainfall from Monday to Wednesday, the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said.

The storm was moving towards Myanmar on Monday, Thailand's meteorological department said.

Myanmar
Thailand
Flood

