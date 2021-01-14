Flyers to England need Covid-19 -ve report from Jan 18

Flyers to England require negative Covid-19 report starting January 18

 A pre-departure Covid-19 test rule for passengers entering England will come into effect from Monday instead of this week

  Jan 14 2021
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 13:19 ist
 A pre-departure Covid-19 test rule for passengers entering England will come into effect from Monday instead of this week, transport minister Grant Shapps said in a tweet late on Wednesday.

"Passengers will be required to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test before departure to England from Monday 18 January At 4am," Shapps wrote in his tweet.

"Passengers must remember to complete a Passenger Locator Form before arriving back into England," Shapps said, adding that passengers would face a fine of 500 pounds ($682.30) if they do not provide proof of negative test.

