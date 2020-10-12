Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari shifted to hospital in Karachi

Pakistan's former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after he felt "unwell", his party has said.

"Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests," PPP said on Twitter Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests,” the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) tweeted on Sunday without providing much details.

Zardari was "shifted to hospital after feeling unwell late Sunday evening," it said.

The former president's long-time associate Dr Asim Hussain told a private news channel that Zardari was brought to the hospital due to low sugar level, the Dawn News reported on Sunday.

The PPP leader was admitted in the emergency ward of the private hospital in Karachi, the Express Tribune reported. It, however, did not mention the hospital's name.

Zardari, who is facing multiple corruption cases, was released from jail in December last year after the Islamabad High Court approved his bail on medical grounds.

He had been suffering from ischemic heart disease, which means his heart may have an inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.

An accountability court in Islamabad last month indicted Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused in the mega-money laundering pertaining to the fake accounts case.

Zardari is facing multiple corruption cases that have stemmed from a mega money laundering scandal, which came into the limelight in 2018.

The former president, Faryal and several of their business associates are being probed as part of a 2015 case regarding fake accounts and fictitious transactions — which were initially found to have totalled Rs 35 billion — conducted through 29 ‘benami’ accounts.