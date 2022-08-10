French police shoot dead man armed with knife at Paris airport

Police shoot dead man armed with knife at Paris airport

The man was homeless and had threatened airport security staff and police

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  Aug 10 2022, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 16:47 ist
Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, north of Paris. Credit: AFP File Photo

French police on Wednesday shot dead a man armed with a knife who was behaving aggressively at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, officials said.

A police source said the man, shot by one police officer, was homeless and had threatened airport security staff and police.

"The police this morning ... neutralised an individual armed with an offensive weapon at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport," police said on Twitter.

No terrorism link was suspected, police said.

