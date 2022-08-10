French police shoot dead man armed with knife at Paris airport

French police on Wednesday shot dead a man armed with a knife who was behaving aggressively at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, officials said.
A police source said the man, shot by one police officer, was homeless and had threatened airport security staff and police.
"The police this morning ... neutralised an individual armed with an offensive weapon at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport," police said on Twitter.
No terrorism link was suspected, police said.
