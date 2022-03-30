Germany 'warns' of early potential gas supply stoppage

Germany declares 'early warning' for potential gas supply disruptions

Under Germany's existing gas emergency plan, the early warning is the first of three stages

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Mar 30 2022, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 12:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Germany declared on Wednesday an "early warning" that it could be heading for a gas supply emergency and said the measure was designed to prepare for a possible disruption or stoppage of natural gas flows from Russia.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement that supplies were safeguarded for the time being and that Germany was closely monitoring supply flows with market operators.

"Nevertheless, we must increase precautionary measures to be prepared for an escalation on the part of Russia. With the declaration of the early warning level, a crisis team has convened," Habeck said in a statement.

Habeck said that the team, which includes members of his ministry, the German network regulator and network operators, would closely monitor the situation "so that - if necessary - further measures can be taken to increase supply security".

World news
Germany
natural gas
Russia

