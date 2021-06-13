Germany to increase climate funding for developing countries

Germany to up climate funding for developing countries

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 13 2021, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 18:24 ist
Chancellor Angela Merkel. Credit: Reuters Photo

Germany will seek to increase it climate funding for poorer countries to 6 billion euros ($7.26 billion) a year by 2025 at the latest, up from 4 billion euros paid in 2020, a government spokesman said on Sunday during the Group of Seven meetings.

"Germany will continue to contribute its fair share," he said after Chancellor Merkel emphasised the importance of responding to global challenges such as climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and infrastructure aid.

G7
G7 summit
Germany
Climate Change

