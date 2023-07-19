Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

The supermodel was embarking on an all-girls' trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 when she was arrested from the Owen Roberts International Airport.

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 19 2023, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 09:32 ist
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, US, February 11, 2018. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been released after being arrested for possessing marijuana in Cayman Islands while on a trip with her friends. 

The supermodel was embarking on an all-girls' trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 when she was arrested from the Owen Roberts International Airport, reports eonline.com.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, shortly after Hadid and her friend arrived on a private plane, Customs officials allegedly found "marijuana and equipment used for its consumption" in their luggage.

Also read | Gigi Hadid visits Mumbai's CSMT, Gateway of India on 'unforgettable' first trip

Hadid and her friend were subsequently arrested, the outlet reports, adding that they were taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre, from where they were released on bail.

Two days later, on July 12, Hadid and her pal were formally charged during a court appearance, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000, according to Cayman Marl Road. They are not facing any charges now.

"Gigi was travelling with marijuana that she purchased legally from NYC with a medical licence," her representative said.

"It (marijuana) is also legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

Gigi Hadid

