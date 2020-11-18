GoAir plane makes emergency landing at Karachi; passenger dies due to cardiac arrest

A Delhi-bound GoAir plane made an emergency landing at Karachi on Tuesday after a passenger onboard suffered cardiac arrest and later died, according to an airline official.
The flight -- G8-6658 -- from Riyadh later landed at Delhi airport early morning on Wednesday.
The male passenger, who was administered all possible medical help onboard, was declared dead after landing at Karachi, in Pakistan, the official said
A statement from the airline is awaited.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Tom & Jerry movie to bring cat, mouse into real world
Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?
In a rush, China risks using unproven Covid-19 vaccines
More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades
Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to
Will small rockets finally lift off?
The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s