GoAir plane makes emergency landing at Karachi

GoAir plane makes emergency landing at Karachi; passenger dies due to cardiac arrest

There were 179 passengers in the plane

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2020, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 12:11 ist
GoAir aircraft. Credit: PTI File Photo

A Delhi-bound GoAir plane made an emergency landing at Karachi on Tuesday after a passenger onboard suffered cardiac arrest and later died, according to an airline official.

The flight -- G8-6658 -- from Riyadh later landed at Delhi airport early morning on Wednesday.

The male passenger, who was administered all possible medical help onboard, was declared dead after landing at Karachi, in Pakistan, the official said

A statement from the airline is awaited.

