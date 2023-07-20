Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Gerwig, 39, and Baumbach, 53, are already parents to four-year-old son Harold.

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jul 20 2023, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 16:06 ist
Greta Gerwig at the 'Barbie' premiere. Credit: Reuters Photo

Director couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have become parents to their second child, a baby boy.

Gerwig, who is awaiting the release of her film Barbie which she co-wrote with her partner, told fashion magazine Elle UK that she gave birth four months ago.

"He's a little schmoo. That's very much his energy. He's a wise little baby. I'm still doing that thing where I wake up every hour to 90 minutes and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby," she said.

Read | 'Barbie' movie: Iconic doll has 'existential crisis' about real world

Gerwig, 39, and Baumbach, 53, are already parents to four-year-old son Harold.

Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 13, with his former wife, actor Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Gerwig and Baumbach, who have worked together on several films such as Frances Ha and White Noise, have been in a relationship since 2011.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Homestays draws tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

 