Hamas fires rocket at Israel's second airport near Eilat

Hamas on Thursday said it fired a rocket at Israel's Ramon airport near Eilat, where incoming passenger flights were diverted after waves of rocket launches towards the main airport near Tel Aviv.
A spokesman for Hamas' armed wing announced the launch of the rocket and demanded that "all international airlines immediately halt their flights to any airports" in the Jewish state.
Hamas has fired over 1,600 rockets towards Israel since Monday, with the Israel military saying it struck Gaza targets over 600 times.
Get live news updates about Israel-Palestine conflict on DH
Earlier Thursday, Israel's civil aviation authority said it had diverted all incoming passenger flights headed for Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport to Ramon airport, as air raid warnings once more went off across Israel.
International carriers were meanwhile cancelling flights to Israel.
Spokespeople for United Airlines and American Airlines told AFP their flights from the US to Israel had been cancelled "through May 15".
In Gaza, 83 people were reported killed since Monday, with seven killed on the Israeli side.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Olympics | Robots, kitbag fencers to stay in shape
Muslims across the world gear up for Eid: See pics
To pay or not to pay? Dilemma for ransomware victims
Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds
Explained: Does the WHO name diseases after countries?
Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India
How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets
Computer chips are the new toilet paper
What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?