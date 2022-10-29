Hindus are safe in our country, says Bangladesh minister

Religious minorities – including Hindus – are safe in Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud, Bangaladesh’s information and broadcasting minister said in Kolkata on Saturday. Speaking about Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, Mahmud said that the only solution is their return to Myanmar with full citizenship rights, but some intenational non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are wanting them to stay on (as refugees).

Interacting with news reporters at Kolkata Press Club, the minister stated that the number of puja pandals this festive season have increased by around 700. “Why? Because they [Hindu minorities] are feeling more secured,” he said, adding that festivities included 33,000 pandals in the country that has two crore Hindus. During the festive season, Awami League leaders – the party the minister represents – monitored puja pandals so that no miscreants could create trouble. “How peacefully, how in a festive mood, the Durga Puja was observed. That demonstrates safety and security of the religious minorites in Bangladesh,” he said.

On Rohingya refugees

Mahmud alleged that some international NGOs wanted Rohingya refugees to stay in Bangladesh as their own sustenance depended on the Rohingya issue. The only solution to the problem was the return of the immigrants back to Myanmar with full citizenship rights, he said.

Around 11 lakh Rohingyas are estimated to have come into the country. Over a period of time, close to two lakh children were born in the immigrant community. The government has offered them food, shelter, medical facilities, and pocket money in some cases, he said.

On India-Bangladesh relations

In response to a question on Teesta river water sharing issue — which has remained a major issue between the two countries — Mahmud said that the relation between the two countries was not dependent on this one issue and was, in fact, very diverse.

“I don’t know why people always ask on Teesta. We have been in talks about Teesta water sharing, and there is progress,” he said. The minister added that the relationship between the two countries doesn’t depend on a particular government (in power), it depends on the people, so it’s inconsequential who is in power.

On Sheikh Hasina wanting to meet Mamata Banerjee

In September when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited India and met PM Modi, media reports suggested that she had wanted to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well. Mahmud, however, said that he cannot comment on newspaper reports. “I don’t know whether that’s true, or not. I believe that if PM Sheikh Hasina wanted to meet Mamata Banerjee, that would [have taken] place,” he said.